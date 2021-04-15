The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, launched the accusation in the face of the escalation of tension between the two neighboring countries. Kuleba made this claim after meeting with his counterparts from the three Baltic republics – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – and they assured that “Ukraine will never be left alone.”

Ukraine continues to seek the widest possible support from the international community to show Russia that it is not alone. It fears that the latest Russian troop movements towards the Ukrainian border will lead to an attack on its territory – something that Russia has denied – and for this it wants to secure the support of as many powers as possible. He has even asked to join NATO as defense insurance against his neighboring country.

Therefore, this Thursday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, met with his counterparts from the three Baltic republics – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – where NATO has deployed its ‘Baltic Air Police’ mission, which is It was reinforced in 2015 after the Russian annexation of Crimea.

After the meeting, Kuleba affirmed that “Russia openly threatens with a war and with destroying Ukraine as a state.” “We have two answers to that: first, that is not going to happen, and second, we are not afraid,” he said.

Foreign Ministers Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, Eva-Maria Liimets of Estonia, Edgars Rinkevics of Latvia and Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania pose for a photo during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, on April 15, 2021. © Reuters

The heads of diplomacy of the three countries were firm in defending their Ukrainian neighbor. “Support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine is something that is out of the question,” they said in a joint statement. “The main message from the Baltic states is that Ukraine will never be left alone. This must be made very clear,” they insisted.

“We call on Russia to cease its provocations”

The joint document that the countries signed at the end of the meeting insists on seeing Russian policy towards neighboring nations as a problem for “the entire European continent” and warns of a possible military action such as that of 2014 that ended the Crimean peninsula. “Occupied and illegally annexed.”

Kuleba, for his part, raised the tone by exhorting his allies to “make Russia understand that the consequences (of its actions) will be painful, Ukraine’s red line is the state border. If Russia crosses that red line, if it crosses the border, there must be consequences. “

The top Ukrainian diplomat also called for greater support from Western countries, saying that “words of support are not enough.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelensky visits the front line of his country’s armed forces against Russian separatists in the Donbass region, Ukraine April 8, 2021 via REUTERS – UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelensky, who won the 2019 presidential elections with the promise of ending the conflict in Donbas, in the east of the country, is holding a series of meetings with senior leaders in recent days with the same purpose of send “a signal to Russia.”

NATO Secretary General asks Russia for “an immediate de-escalation”

Thus, Zelensky spoke on Thursday with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, and with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who affirmed that the EU is “firm and united in its unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

“In my calls today with President Zelensky and with Stoltenberg we discussed with deep concern the build-up of Russian armed forces near Ukraine’s borders,” Michel wrote on his Twitter account.

For his part, Stoltenberg demanded that Russia on Wednesday night during a press conference in Brussels “to de-escalate immediately, stop its pattern of aggressive provocations and respect its international commitments.”

Next Monday, the EU foreign ministers will also address this issue that reopens the conflict that started in 2014.

With AFP and EFE