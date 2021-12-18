The head of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, called on the developers of Izhevsk, together with the city authorities, to take part in financing the reconstruction of facades in the center of the republic’s capital.

“There is a Fund for the Development of the City of Izhevsk, form it, here you invest in yourself and, in a sense, thank the residents who buy your apartments,” Brechalov said.

He called on the Izhevsk authorities to submit specific deadlines for the reconstruction of buildings in the city center for next year. The head of the capital of Udmurtia, Oleg Bekmemetyev, told what had been done to restore the General’s house. A support fund for “House No. 1” has been created, and it is already working. Reconstruction works will begin next year, reports udm-info.ru…

In Udmurtia, in 2022, they decided not to increase the minimum contribution for major repairs. The corresponding decree was signed earlier by the chairman of the republican cabinet Yaroslav Semyonov. The monthly contribution for overhaul for residents of apartment buildings without an elevator is 8 rubles per 1 sq. m, and in houses with an elevator – 8.7 rubles.

Next year, they plan to overhaul 286 apartment buildings. The short-term plan of the regional overhaul program included three categories of work: replacement and modernization of elevators, overhaul in 185 houses included in the program for 2019–2021, and overhaul in 38 houses included in the program for 2022–2024.