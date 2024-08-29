PMR Head Krasnoselsky: More than 45 thousand Ukrainian refugees remained to live in PMR

The head of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vadim Krasnoselsky spoke about more than 45 thousand Ukrainian refugees who arrived in the country, reports RIA Novosti.

According to him, a total of 285 thousand refugees from Ukraine are registered in the territory of the PMR, and 45 thousand of them have chosen the country as their permanent place of residence. In addition, as Krasnoselsky noted, there have not been any conflicts between locals and refugees from Ukraine in Transnistria.

“We have helped people legislatively. Now any refugee from Ukraine can get a job, even without a work record book and so on. Naturally, we provide free education – school, preschool, additional education, free meals,” Krasnoselsky added.

Earlier, the head of Transnistria said that the country could receive gas without Ukraine’s participation. He specified that there are two ways to supply gas to the PMR: through Ukraine or through the Causeni GIS in Moldova. According to him, this pipeline is sufficient to cover all the republic’s needs.