The head of TotalEnergies Pouyanne said that a gas shortage is possible in Europe this winter

Europe may face gas shortages this winter. This was stated by the head of the French company TotalEnergies Patrick Pouyanne, transmits Cnews channel.

He noted that the European Union plans to completely fill the gas storage by October. “But if the winter is cold, these reserves will not be enough to meet the needs of consumers for gas throughout the season,” the top manager warned. Pouyanne also admitted that if the scenario is unfavorable, he will have to buy gas at inflated prices, since, according to him, “there are no friendly prices on the market.”

On July 5, the head of the Italian energy company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said that Europe is capable of completely replacing Russian gas supplies within two years. He added that European countries are in different conditions of gas supply, and noted that production in the region has risen in price in the current geopolitical situation. Now gas for industry costs four to five times more, Descalzi said.