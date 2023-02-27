Military personnel of the Western Military District are actively using Zoo counter-battery radar fire control systems in the special operation zone. The machine allows you to detect a flying enemy projectile, a mine, a rocket, even a shot from a tank gun at a safe distance, the Ministry of Defense said on February 27.

“The screen displays the flight of a projectile, rocket, mortar in a short period of time. That is, 2–3 seconds, it calculates, by speed and other parameters, which projectile flew out and gives the exact location where the projectile flew from. I pass the data on to the senior, he orders according to the target, according to the firing positions. Either mortarmen, or MLRS (multiple launch rocket system. – Ed.), Or howitzers to work on the target. A weapon is aimed at the coordinates, the command “Fire!” and – it’s ready, ”said the head of the Zoo radar station.

He clarified that near Izyum he had to calculate HIMARS missiles, drones with grenades and other weapons.

The uniqueness of the special machine is its ability to calculate the reverse flight path within two seconds with an accuracy of several meters, determining the coordinates of the place where the ammunition was fired from, the Ministry of Defense explained.

Then specialists of multiple launch rocket systems come into play. Of all the barrels, they work on an exposed enemy position.

In terms of performance: the crew of a particular vehicle calculates up to 10 so-called exit points – enemy guns. Despite the fact that the enemy does not conduct active operations every day, these are hundreds of calculated and disclosed positions. This means that thousands of unfired shells were fired at our guys on the front line, at residential areas and civilian infrastructure, the military department noted.

On February 19, Russian forces destroyed an American-made mobile radar station (RLS) of counter-battery combat near the village of Daryevka near Kherson. Russian artillerymen also destroyed an enemy Msta-B howitzer with ammunition, as well as six Ukrainian militants near the village of Kamyshany in Kherson.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.