Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirms resignation

Founder and CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance Changpeng Zhao on social media

X confirmedthat he is resigning.

“Today I stepped down as CEO of Binance… I made mistakes and I must take responsibility,” he said. According to the founder of the exchange, he intends to take a break, which he has not had for the last 6.5 years. He added that he plans to start investing, but does not plan to become the CEO of another startup.

Zhao also announced that Richard Teng, who was the head of the regional markets department, will take over the position of Binance CEO.

Changpeng Zhao told Forbes about his resignation, citing sources. It was also noted that the entrepreneur pleads guilty to charges brought by the US Department of Justice for money laundering, financial fraud and sanctions violations.