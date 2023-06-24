Saturday, June 24, 2023
The head of the Wagner group assures that his militias crossed the Russian border

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World
0
wagner group

A mural of the Wagner group.

A mural of the Wagner group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin says that Wagner “will do everything” to depose the Russian military leadership.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his private army has crossed the Russian border and is entering the Rostov region.in the south of the country, after declaring in absentia against the Russian Defense Ministry.

(Read here: Urgent: alert in Moscow for accusations by Wagner’s boss against the Russian army)

“We have crossed the state border in all places. The border guards came out and hugged our fighters. Now we are entering Rostov,” he said in an audio posted on his Telegram channel.

This paramilitary group has been key during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as these militants have fought against the kyiv army. However, in recent months Prigozhin has been harshly critical of the leadership of the Russian General Staff.

The last of these tensions broke out precisely this Friday after the leader of Wagner said that he was going to retaliate against the leadership of the Army. According to him, the Russian military high command bombed several of its bases, something that Moscow denies.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Photo:

AFP PHOTO / Telegram channel of Concord group

Prigozhin’s threat prompted the Anti-Terrorism Committee to open a criminal case for the call for rebellion against the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, a paramilitary group vowed on Saturday to “go all the way” to depose the Russian military command and assured that its troops will “destroy everything in their path.”

“We continue, we will go to the end,” Yevgeny Prigozhin declared in an audio message on Telegram, after announcing that his forces entered Russian territory through the southern Rostov region.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA
INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR
TIME
*With Efe and AFP

