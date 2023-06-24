The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that his private army has crossed the Russian border and is entering the Rostov region.in the south of the country, after declaring in absentia against the Russian Defense Ministry.

(Read here: Urgent: alert in Moscow for accusations by Wagner’s boss against the Russian army)

“We have crossed the state border in all places. The border guards came out and hugged our fighters. Now we are entering Rostov,” he said in an audio posted on his Telegram channel.

This paramilitary group has been key during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as these militants have fought against the kyiv army. However, in recent months Prigozhin has been harshly critical of the leadership of the Russian General Staff.



The last of these tensions broke out precisely this Friday after the leader of Wagner said that he was going to retaliate against the leadership of the Army. According to him, the Russian military high command bombed several of its bases, something that Moscow denies.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. See also Germany Before, it was Germany that rolled into Russia, but is the country now on its knees? Angela Merkel's voices are inherited from a young demarina explaining the "new Eastern policy" to HS Photo: AFP PHOTO / Telegram channel of Concord group

Prigozhin’s threat prompted the Anti-Terrorism Committee to open a criminal case for the call for rebellion against the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, a paramilitary group vowed on Saturday to “go all the way” to depose the Russian military command and assured that its troops will “destroy everything in their path.”

“We continue, we will go to the end,” Yevgeny Prigozhin declared in an audio message on Telegram, after announcing that his forces entered Russian territory through the southern Rostov region.

“We have crossed the state border in all places. The border guards came out and hugged our fighters. Now we are entering Rostov,” he said in an audio posted on his Telegram channel.

(We recommend: Will kyiv be able to stop Russia with its counteroffensive? This is how it has fared in 15 days of attacks)

According to Wagner’s boss, “the units of the Ministry of Defense, or rather, the recruits who launched to block our way, stood aside.”



“We don’t fight children, we don’t kill children. (Russian Defense Minister Sergei) Shoigu is the one who kills children, throws unprepared soldiers, including recruits, into war,” he said.

According to Wagner’s boss, the Defense Ministry sent “18-year-old boys, who could be our children or grandchildren” to stop their advance. “So these boys are going to live and return to their mothers,” he added.

“We only fight against professionals, but if someone stops us on the way, we will annihilate him. We extend our hand to everyone, don’t spit on our hand. We keep going, we keep going until the end,” he said.

Prigozhin responded to calls by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB, formerly KGB) to arrest him, saying he has “brotherhood, justice, honor, shame.”

“You do not have these feelings, and that is why you cannot understand more than betrayal,” he concluded. The FSB today called on the mercenaries of the Wagner group “not to make an irreparable mistake” and not to carry out Prigozhin’s orders, as well as “to take measures for his arrest.”

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME

*With Efe and AFP

More news at eltiempo.com