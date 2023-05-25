The boss of the Wagner Group mercenary company Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted the failure of the Russian military campaign in Ukrainewhen verifying that none of its objectives have been met, in an interview published on its Telegram channel.

“The special military operation was launched with the aim of ‘denazifying’, but we turned Ukraine into a nation known to the whole world. They (Ukrainians) are like the Greeks and Romans of the flourishing times,” said the leader of the wagnerites.

The demilitarization of Ukraine, the other mission raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is also a failure for Prigozhin.

“If before the start of the special operation they (the Ukrainians) had, say, 500 tanks, now they have 5,000. If then they knew how to fight 20,000 troops, now there are 400,000. Is that how we demilitarize it? Now it turns out that we militarize Ukraine, and in what way”, he summarized.

He assured that the Wagner Group “is the best army in the world” and added that “to be correct, I should say that the second is the Russian one.”

I think the Ukrainians have one of the strongest armies

“But I think the Ukrainians have one of the strongest armies,” Prigozhin said, explaining that Ukrainian troops successfully handle any weapon system, whether of Soviet or NATO origin.

In addition, he compared the motivation of Ukrainian soldiers with that of the Soviets during the war with Nazi Germany.

“They do everything for the sake of achieving the ultimate goal, like we did during the Great Patriotic War (as the Soviet Union called the period of World War II between the beginning of the invasion of the USSR in June 1941 and the capitulation of Germany) “, he claimed.

Prigozhin also attacked the children of the country’s elite for the luxurious life they display on social networks, when “their children are returned to ordinary people in zinc coffins, torn to pieces.”

“And we must not think that there are hundreds, now there are tens of thousands of relatives of the dead. And surely there will be hundreds of thousands,” he added.

He warned that this double standard “could end as in 1917, in a revolution.”

