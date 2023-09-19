TASS: the person involved in the case of blowing up the car of the head of the village of Lyubimovka was recruited by the GUR

Ukrainian Sergei Panasenko, accused of blowing up the car of the head of the village of Lyubimovka in the Kherson region, was recruited by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This is reported by TASS with reference to the case materials.

It is noted that the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate involved Ukrainian citizens Kravets and Panasenko in one of the separate units after the goals and objectives of the activities of this terrorist community were determined.

Panasenko used the call sign Fury, assigned by intelligence, and Kravets used Jupiter. In relation to the second defendant, the materials have been separated into separate proceedings.

It is reported that Panasenko took part in a terrorist attack against the head of the village of Lyubimovka, Andrey Shtepa, and was also involved in two terrorist attacks on power lines; he received about 130 thousand hryvnia ($3.5 thousand) for the bombings.

The car of the head of the village of Lyubimovka in the Kherson region, Andrey Shtepa, was blown up on December 22, 2022.