The reason for the dismissal of the head of the Vector center Maksyutov could be a relationship with a subordinate

The dismissal of the head of the center where the EpiVacCoron vaccine was developed became known on May 17. Rospotrebnadzor explained that the violation of the law “On Combating Corruption” and the identified conflict of interest became the basis for the termination of labor relations.

The order to dismiss Maksyutov head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova signed the day before, May 16.

A source familiar with the situation told Lente.ru that the relationship with a subordinate could be the reason for Maksyutov’s dismissal. The Baza Telegram channel reported that this girl also works at Vector and holds a high position. According to the staff of the center, she has a free schedule: she comes when she sees fit.

The authors of the post reported that employees complained about Maksyutov to the leadership of Rospotrebnadzor. They allegedly had a conversation with the head of Vector, but the situation has not changed in any way.

The dismissal of Maksyutov will not affect the further work of the Vector center

After the release of information about the dismissal, the head of the press service of Vector, Nikita Kanshin declaredthat the center will continue its work. “Vector has fulfilled and will continue to fulfill its obligations to study dangerous viruses, to develop preventive and diagnostic drugs,” Kanshin said.

The Vector Center was the developer of the EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine. Maksyutov has worked there since 2003. He was appointed CEO in September 2016.