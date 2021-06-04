A head of two vaccination centers in Lower Saxony is mad at Jens Spahn and politics. Millions of vaccine doses are lost because of a failure, he complains.

Munich – The corona numbers are falling, the restrictions are being relaxed – also because more and more people are vaccinated. But Dr. Jörn Jepsen does not. The head of two vaccination centers in Lower Saxony is mad at politics – Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) in particular.

Coronavirus – “We had to close the vaccination center because there wasn’t enough vaccine”

His biggest criticism is the low availability of vaccine. “We had to close the vaccination center in Buchholz last Wednesday and Friday because there was not enough vaccine available,” he complained to the mirror. “Some days we only vaccinate for two to three hours. Then it’s over. We decided to at least keep the vaccination center in the Winsener Stadthalle open, because the public impression would be devastating if we close – because there are still so many people on the waiting list (…). We will only be able to offer initial vaccinations again from mid-June. And politics is always making new promises. “

It’s not just that there is not enough vaccine that frustrates the doctor. Another failure of politicians is to procure too few special syringes with which it would be possible to inoculate seven instead of six vaccinations from each ampoule of Biontech / Pfizer. Jepsen: “Why doesn’t the Federal Ministry of Health manage to make this simple tool available? Millions of vaccine doses are lost nationwide because the remains are thrown away. I tried desperately to organize these special syringes for our district. Vain. They are sold out. “

Jepsen: “The Federal Minister of Health did not deliver again”

There is even more criticism in the direction of Spahn – when it comes to vaccinating young people. Federal states with a concept for vaccinating this age group, according to a resolution of the Conference of Health Ministers, would receive the vaccination doses required for the first and second vaccinations from the federal government. Jepsen: “Lower Saxony presented a concept and rightly demanded a million vaccine doses from Berlin for the campaign. But the Federal Minister of Health did not deliver again. The concept is not dead yet. One thing is certain: if there are no more vaccination doses, then others will have to forego their vaccination or wait longer. And a lot of people have been waiting far too long. “

Despite everything, “a lot has already been achieved,” says Jensen. Despite the many problems, he expects that most Germans will have received a real vaccination offer by the end of the year: “If it continues like this, we’ll be through by the end of the year.” – (cg)