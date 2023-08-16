US Treasury Secretary Yellen claims to have consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms in China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she ate mushrooms with hallucinogenic properties during her last visit to China. The Minister spoke about this in an interview with the TV channel CNN.

Yellen said she visited Beijing in July and went to a “very good” restaurant with a large group.

“There was a delicious dish of mushrooms. I didn’t know these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I found out about it later,” the minister shared.

The journalist asked if she had visions after this. The Minister laughed at this. Yellen opined that the chef cooked the mushrooms correctly, so there were no consequences for her.

Earlier, Janet Yellen was severely criticized in the United States for violating diplomatic etiquette when meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifen. The fact is that the politician bowed animatedly and often while shaking hands with a Chinese official. Former White House official Bradley Blakeman, who worked in the administration of President George W. Bush, said that “an American official never bows.”