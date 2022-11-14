Reuters: US Treasury Secretary Yellen announced the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Washington will introduce new restrictions against the Russian military-industrial complex (MIC). Her words leads Reuters agency.

New restrictions

The head of the US Treasury announced the imposition of sanctions against “a transnational network of individuals and companies that worked to purchase military technology” for Russia.

This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s military efforts and deprive it of essential equipment through sanctions and export controls. Janet Yellen US Treasury Secretary

Yellen added that restrictions will be imposed against 14 individuals and 28 entities, including financial intermediaries. At the same time, she did not name the names of people and the names of organizations that will be affected by the sanctions.

42subjects new US sanctions

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for economic and technological isolation of Moscow. In his opinion, Europe should ban the export of parts needed for the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as impose tough sanctions.

Oil Price Ceiling

Yellen also commented on other sanctions against Russia – the ceiling on oil prices, which will come into force on December 5, 2022. She suggested that the restrictions would be beneficial for a number of countries that purchase fuel from Moscow.

The minister clarified that the sanctions will help countries to benefit and acquire more tools to pressure Russia into buying oil at a reduced price. At the same time, Yellen previously admitted that Moscow would face difficulties with oil supplies due to the price ceiling.

We believe that capping prices is something that benefits China, benefits India, and benefits all buyers of Russian oil. Janet Yellen US Treasury Secretary

In early November, the G7 countries (Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan) and Australia agreed on a fixed price ceiling for oil from Russia. The indicator will be reviewed regularly.

It is expected that the price ceiling will be set in the range of $63-64 per barrel, based on the average cost of oil exported in recent years.

About the special operation

The end of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine will be the best help for the global economy, Yellen said. Ending the conflict is a “moral imperative,” she said. She clarified that the oil price ceiling would not only reduce world energy prices, but also reduce the Kremlin’s spending on hostilities.

At the same time, on the eve of Yellen, she allowed the restrictions against Russia to remain after the end of the special operation. She considered their adjustment possible and appropriate, but stressed that “some sanctions may need to remain in place.”