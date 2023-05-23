US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of a possible default on June 1

The US could face default on the federal debt as early as June 1 if the White House and Congress fail to agree on an increase in the national debt ceiling. US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen made the announcement. TASS.

The agency will not be able to fulfill its obligations if Congress does not find a solution to raise or suspend the public debt ceiling, the head of the Ministry of Finance admitted. Legislators should resolve this issue “by the beginning of June, perhaps even by June 1,” she said.

Yellen warned that American families could face serious difficulties. She also believes that the status of the United States as a world leader will be shaken, “the ability to protect national security interests” will be in question.

On May 6, it was reported that due to a record public debt, the United States may face a default or a sharp reduction in government spending. As noted, both scenarios threaten the global economy.