US Chief of Staff Milley announced plans to talk with Russian counterpart Gerasimov

The head of the US General Staff, Mark Milley, said that he intends to talk with his Russian counterpart Valery Gerasimov after the incident with an American drone in the airspace over the Black Sea. This is reported TASS.

“I plan to speak with my colleague General Gerasimov,” Milley said on Wednesday, March 15, during a press conference. He added that the conversation had already been scheduled.

On March 14, Western media spread a message about a collision between an American UAV and a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that a US-made MQ-9 drone had fallen in the Black Sea.

The military department indicated that the drone was flying with transponders turned off and violated the boundaries of the airspace use regime near the Crimean peninsula. The UAV was moving in the direction of the Russian state border.