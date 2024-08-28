Head of Zaporizhia OVA: reports of damage to infrastructure received

Infrastructure was damaged in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Zaporizhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov in his Telegram.

“There were 87 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities,” the official wrote.

According to him, the infrastructure was damaged as a result of the use of drones by the Russian Armed Forces in such populated areas as Otradnoye, Novoandreyevka, Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Gulyaipole, Levandnoye and Malinovka.

