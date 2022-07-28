Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that Kyiv’s partners were “itching” about negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that some of Kyiv’s partners began to “itch” on the topic of negotiations with Moscow, as winter is approaching. His words lead RBC.

According to the minister, some Western partners began to actively offer Ukraine to start peace talks with the Russian side.

“We continue to very calmly explain to them why their hope for a constructive position of Russia does not correspond to reality,” Kuleba added.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also said that Kyiv does not see signals that would indicate that Moscow wants to negotiate.

Earlier, Kuleba said that the republic would negotiate with Russia only “after its defeat” on the battlefield, other conditions are unacceptable for the country. “As of now, there are no peace talks due to the fault of the Russian side, and no one is meeting on this topic,” he said.