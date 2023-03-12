Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba criticized the holding of a protest in Berlin against the supply of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). He stated this in an interview with a German newspaper. Bild March 12th.

“I assure you that every Ukrainian, even a soldier in a trench, wants peace more than the most peaceful protester at the Brandenburg Gate,” Kuleba said.

According to the minister, the demonstrators “should be honest” and reformulate the slogans under which they act. Instead of calls to stop the supply of arms, Russia should be called to stop the hostilities, he said.

Along with this, Kuleba called on the FRG to increase the supply of ammunition and, if they are not enough, then, in his opinion, it is possible to increase purchases from the German industry.

On February 25, a large rally was held in Berlin, which was organized by the authors of the petition. According to the organizers, over 25,000 people took part in the demonstration.

Earlier, on February 24, the German leftist politician Sarah Wagenknecht, together with the feminist Alice Schwarzers, published a petition called the “manifesto for peace”, writes “Gazeta.Ru”. The petition received more than half a million signatures from German citizens. The document calls for the cessation of arms supplies to Kyiv and the launch of negotiations.

At the end of January, Germany confirmed the decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. At the same time, it became known that the United States agreed to send M1 Abrams tanks. Later, Washington announced a new military aid package, which would include the first long-range missiles.

In October last year, Kuleba complained to the media about Russia’s support in Africa and Latin America. According to him, it is necessary to change this attitude and offer an alternative vision and information about what is happening.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this move will only lead to “intensifying tensions and escalating.” In addition, it was noted that the supplied military equipment would not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct an offensive and would become a legitimate target for the RF Armed Forces.