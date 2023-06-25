Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, talking to the TV channel fox news June 25, predicted significant changes in the conflict with the Russian side.

“I think that this year will radically change the situation,” the minister said.

Reznikov also commented on the data on the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), noting that we are talking about a “preparatory operation.” The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry added that Kyiv has an understanding that the Russian army has “very strong lines of defense.”

With all this, Reznikov did not specify how long the conflict would last, adding:Newspaper.Ru“.

On May 28, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stressed that a clash with Kiev would have happened sooner or later anyway. The Belarusian leader is confident that Moscow managed to act ahead of events.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on May 27 that Ukraine must refuse to join NATO and the European Union (EU) for the peace process. In addition, according to the deputy minister, Kyiv needs to recognize the new territorial realities.

On May 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that with the help of a special operation, the Russian Federation is trying to end the war that has been launched against it. The head of state drew attention to the fact that Russia is going through difficult times, but the country has come to a special moment of powerful consolidation, when the national feeling is aggravated, the desire to strengthen the foundations of spirituality at all costs and create the necessary conditions in the areas of economy, production, education of young people .

Since February 24 last year, the Russian Federation has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.