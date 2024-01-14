The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, said that he would not talk about the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for 2024 during a press conference in Davos on January 14, broadcast on website Events.

“Only Ukraine and its partners know what the plan is for 2024,” he emphasized.

The press conference took place a day before the start of the World Economic Forum 2024 (WEF) in Davos, which will last until January 19. During the event, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that Russia should take part in the discussion of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, on January 3, retired Lieutenant General of the German Armed Forces Roland Kater said that 2024 would be decisive militarily and a turning point in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, the initiative in the military conflict belongs to Russian forces. The Ukrainian military is not yet able to launch an active counter-offensive. He believed that the conflict could end with peaceful negotiations before the end of December.

Earlier that day, former US Armed Forces officer and political scientist Scott Bennett told Izvestia that the conflict in Ukraine is over because Russia won it. He drew attention to the fact that the determination and dedication of the Russian people is unbending.

In addition, on January 4, former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan Doug Bandow shared that Washington is persuading Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow, since the administration of US President Joe Biden has completely lost faith in Ukraine’s victory. He noted that political differences are heating up within the Ukrainian leadership, and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s desire for victory “has turned from heroic to delusional.”

Earlier, on December 27, Ukrainian Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2024 may face a complicated situation on the battlefield. He added that in this regard, one should not forget that Ukraine is confronting “one of the strongest armies, which has its own corresponding resource.”

Prior to this, on December 15, CNN indicated that Kyiv could be defeated in the conflict by the summer of 2024. It was noted that Russian troops are already returning fire with an intensity 5-7 times greater than what Ukrainian forces are capable of, forced to conserve ammunition.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.