The head of the UFC Dana White said that he would not make the fight between Chimaev and Usman in catchweight

The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Dana White, spoke about the fight between the Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev and former promotion champion Francis Ngannou. The words of the functionary are quoted by the official YouTubeorganization channel.

White said that the American came to his office and asked for a fight with Chimaev. “I told him that I like him, that he is one of the best we have ever worked with, but I will not do a catchweight fight,” the functionary said. He added that the promotion is doing everything to organize a duel for the Swedish fighter.

On May 19, Usman spoke about a possible fight with Chimaev. He described the encounter with “I’ll knock him out in the fourth round”. “You’ll see!” added the American.

Usman is a former UFC welterweight champion. He defended the title six times, after which he lost to Briton Leon Edwards twice in a row. In total, the American has 20 wins with three defeats.

Chimaev in his professional career had 12 fights without suffering a single defeat. In the last fight on September 10, 2022, he defeated Kevin Holland.