UFC chief Dana White calls soccer the most mediocre sport on earth

President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White shared his opinion about football. His words are reported by the publication Sports Bible.

He called football the most mediocre sport on Earth and said that he could not stand it. “How inept do you have to be to lose when the gates are so big?” – said the head of the UFC.

On the night of December 11, the UFC 282 tournament will take place. In the main fight of the evening, Russian Magomed Ankalaev will compete for the light heavyweight championship belt with Pole Jan Blachowicz.

On November 20, the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar. The final match will take place on December 18. The Russian national team misses the World Cup due to the sanctions of the International Football Federation. The current winner of the tournament is the French team.