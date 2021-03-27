The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White commented on the situation around the vacant lightweight title. Reported by MMA Junkie.

White noted that American Justin Gage has a chance to get the title fight. According to the promoter, the fighter is “next in line” after the fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

On March 20, Gagee expressed dissatisfaction with the deprivation of the opportunity to fight for the title after the departure of UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The American stressed that he was waiting for a promotion offer.

Gage is Nurmagomedov’s latest rival. In October 2020, he lost to a Russian and failed to take the UFC champion title. Chandler is a former Bellator champion who has only had one UFC fight.