Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) head Dana White explained the retirement of stars Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos. The words of the functionary are quoted by TMZ.

“No negativity towards Alistair or Junior. It’s just sports. Look at their last matches, look at their age and everything will become clear, ”White said.

On March 4, the UFC got rid of 40-year-old Overeem and former champion Dos Santos. The Brazilian turned 37 in January. The ex-champion has lost the last four matches. Overeem lost by knockout to Russian Alexander Volkov in his last fight.

Overeem is best known for performing in various promotions before joining the UFC. The Dutchman became champion in K-1, Strikeforce and Pride. Before meeting with Volkov, he repeatedly fought with rivals from Russia. On account of his victory over Alexei Oleinik, Sergei Pavlovich and Sergei Kharitonov.