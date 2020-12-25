“Shall we start in March?” Asks José Eugenio Guerrero. And he answers himself immediately: “Let’s start in March.” Without going back there, to that cyclone of sick people, careers, anguish, union, deficiencies, decisions and death, “a lot of death, a lot of death”, he cannot explain today. On a today in December, Christmas is about to arrive, with 28 critical patients [el día que se realizó esta entrevista, 21, este martes] of coronavirus in his unit, the intensive care unit of the Gregorio Marañón hospital, where they went from having 18 beds to 134 between March and April. They invaded operating rooms, recovery rooms after anesthesia, post-surgery, the library. This complex went through the most difficult period in its history, getting rid of its structure in a maneuver as unforeseen as it was dizzying, preserving some redoubts so as not to abandon the urgent and engaging a staff that has grown to more than 1,300 professionals since March with a single objective : win the greatest number of patients from covid. And at the center of that constant fight against an unknown virus and a lack of resources that devastated this and all the hospitals in Madrid, the specialty of this Intensive doctor, on which the most serious patients fall, those who cease to be able breathe for themselves.

Guerrero seems to have grown a foot since April and continues to refuse to be called “yours.” Then, as if someone had dropped him into the same chair he is sitting in today, he rubbed his eyes and said: “In 40 years I have not seen anything as dramatic as this, not the 11-M nor the bird flu nor the rape ”. Eight months later, you can sneak in a joke even though sadness hangs all over the “joke”. There is time to see the sick without running, even stopping for a coffee. He also had it in October to remove his PPE (protective equipment), put on a suit and collect the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord on behalf of all the health workers in Spain. The greatest pride of his career, he says; although I would change it, “without thinking about it, let’s go”, because this virus would not have taken everything ahead.

Question. We started from March, then.

Reply. It was terrible. This disease has been the worst that humanity has experienced in the XX-XXI century and has generated pain, suffering, dehumanization and death on scales not seen in Madrid or Spanish healthcare at any time. A tremendous level of pain and mortality. And after those three months, when it seemed that everything was going to allow society and health personnel to recover physically and psychologically, there is a new outbreak, not expected, because everyone, including me, expected it for October or November. It arrived in August and gradually began to go up.

P. What changed from the first to the second?

R. There are differences. The first, that non-covid patients did not come to the hospital in March, April or May, in the second they do come, which means that the hospitals are full and the ICUs are full. There is not the same peak as in the first wave, but the hospitals are just as full. The person who had a heart attack or a stomach tumor, in March thought that if he came to the hospital he would die because he was going to catch the covid, and he would stay at home. Now, after all that time, he thinks that if he is not treated he will also die.

P. Are there also differences in the evolution of coronavirus patients?

R. Yes, they have come before, they have not waited as happened in the first wave, which has allowed us to start treating them earlier. In addition, the older population has been much more afraid and has come less to hospitals, they are at home, they have tried not to catch it. In this wave we have seen younger people on average, the decade of the 70-80 has arrived very little, the 50 to 70 has arrived.

The ‘Marañón miracle’ or the multiplication of beds and ICUs

P. How is your income?

R. There are not so many anymore. Now we move between one or two income every day, which is a lot. If one or two of all the pathologies were admitted to us every day, we would not have a hospital to see them, but it is true that the number has been greatly reduced compared to March or April, that you did not breathe, you did not stop, you did not sit, not nothing.

P. How is your team?

R. Exhausted. We all have a worse character, we answer in a less affectionate way to put it affably. Professionally, this is also very exhausting, because we have been seeing the same pathology for many months.

P. The emotional part?

R. The emotional state is not the same, it is undoubted, but those of Intensive have been educated to live with this type of patient [graves]. We are more seasoned. In a week we can see the misfortunes that any citizen sees in his entire life.

P. And you?

R. It must be that I am quite primitive, I sleep well. Although there are days when I am very tired and my family tells me that I arrive with a humor that is not mine, that I answer in an unexpected way, but I do not look bad. Yes, tired, because there is no human way to bear it, it is tremendous.

P. You received the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord for health workers, did it compensate for something?

R. I rated the Princesa as the Nobel Prize in Spain, it is possibly the greatest satisfaction of my career. It was beautiful, exciting and above all a pride, to be chosen to collect the award and speak on behalf of almost 150,000 health workers is an honor … Huge. I couldn’t explain it well.

P. Has society, the professionals, become accustomed in any way to this disease, to what it causes? Is there resignation or fatigue?

R. We certainly don’t. It is true that in ICUs we have the drama and pain of situations like this from the first day we set foot in a hospital. But whoever wants to can take a walk through any unit and see the level of suffering of the health personnel.

The 30 most critical days in ICU history

P. Any special memories in that sense?

R. What I experienced during the first wave is something that I will not forget. Never. Decisions that we have made, tremendous, in the aspect that many times we could not give the patient the treatment that we would have liked to give because there was neither room nor means nor etcetera, etcetera. Nothing. Nothing. There were days when there were no stretchers. And we are talking about a hospital that was able to multiply by five, by six, its ICU beds. It was an example of having a waist to be able to move everything, change its structure.

… [Hay un breve silencio]

And I remember a lot about a colleague of ours, who died to us, Professor of Nephrology Alberto Tejedor, tremendously, tremendously dear. And from other colleagues that well, due to circumstances, they evolved very badly … Negative things. And positive too.

P. Which.

R. Living that after 100 days in one of our beds, on mechanical ventilation, the patient leaves, lives more or less normal, acceptable, comes to see us. If I take the list of patients and remember their X-rays … We all knew that the mortality was going to be very high. Some, for various reasons, were doing well. Others, well, others don’t.

What I experienced during the first wave is something that I will not forget. Never

P. From that place, in front of one of those beds, what is the perception of what is happening?

R. I think we have not been able to convey to young people the importance of this disease. Visiting at a covid peak is terrifying. We now have 28 patients, of them 20 with tracheostomy, of those, 10 have been on mechanical ventilation for more than three or four weeks. Perhaps the population does not need to know about these cases, but whoever happily breaks the rules does. Maybe give them a walk through the ICU and see what can happen to their parents, their grandparents … It is not known what has been suffered in the ICU, what is still suffered. Both health personnel and family members and patients. It is a clearly dehumanized disease.

P. Because of the isolation, is it a component that aggravates what is already critical?

R. Definitely. You would come to the hospital with your father or your mother or your wife and you would leave it here and leave. And you talked every day with the doctor so that he would tell you, but maybe the next important news you had was that he had died. It is so painful that I would ask that we all realize that this is not controlled. That we have to take care of ourselves, that we have left, if everything goes well, a few months. But that there is one last effort that is important.

P. Do you think it is a mistake to celebrate Christmas?

R. I am neither an epidemiologist nor a public health specialist, who are the ones who should say what we Madrilenians should do, but to put a joke on this drama, I would declare that Christmas Eve was on May 15, the day of San Isidro. I would be drastic, but it is my personal opinion. We are very close to beating the disease, we have the vaccine just around the corner, it seems that in two or three months we can have the virus under control. And start, just start, to live normally. I think that this should condition us so that during this Christmas we make an important sacrifice such as not being able to have dinner with your family, we are not going to spoil everything by not doing things as we should. We have enough specialists for them to say what to do, and politicians have to ensure that what the experts say will be fulfilled. Those two postures have to be even and parallel.

P. Something for 2021.

R. What do I want most, most? Let the covid disappear.

The greatest pride, the worst sadness, the best change What José Eugenio Guerrero is most proud of is of having been chosen to collect the Prince of Asturias Award for Concord on behalf of the entire healthcare staff in Spain. “It happened because there was covid, on a personal level it is one of the few satisfactions that the virus has given me, the honor of collecting it. But it would have changed it, but come on, without thinking about it, because there would have been no coronavirus.” The worst sadness? “In old Castilian Spanish, what a son of a bitch this disease is and the deaths it produces, something that in 40 years as an intensivist I had not seen.” The best change the pandemic has produced it is, for Guerrero, “that the virus has helped to understand the solidarity between the different institutions.” “The direct collaboration that existed between public and private health, where no one distinguished anything, there was such a need for beds and to treat patients that no one thought that it was white or red. That feeling was incredible,” he says. “Also the altruism of society and the number of companies that collaborated, the constant support. In general, the behavior of the population has been exemplary.”

