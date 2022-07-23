Russia has nothing to do with the shelling of the port of Odessa. This was stated on July 23 by Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Ankar.

The head of the national defense noted that on the eve of his department was in contact with Russia on this issue, and Moscow notified Ankara of its non-involvement in what happened in the port of the Ukrainian city.

“It was stated that she had nothing to do with the attack. They are thoroughly investigating the incident,” the minister said on Twitter.

On Sunday, local Telegram channels in Odessa reported that rocket attacks had been carried out on an object in the city, as a result of which the seaport allegedly caught fire.

Earlier, on July 21, the official representative of the Russian military department, Igor Konashenkov, said that more than 600 militants, including up to 120 foreign mercenaries, were eliminated as a result of a strike on July 16 with precision-guided weapons at a temporary deployment center for nationalists in the Imperia recreation center in the village of Konstantinovka, Odessa region. .

Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) on February 24. It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

Kyiv has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état in Ukraine, since 2014.

