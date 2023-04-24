Bank Governor Seethapot Suthiwartnairoput said exports fell 7.1 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, before rising 4.2 percent in the second half.

The rebound in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy has left some of its regional peers behind, but a rebound in tourism is expected to give a boost to growth.

Sethaput said the country expects the arrival of at least 28 million foreign tourists this year.

The headline inflation rate, which slowed to 2.83 percent in March, is expected to reach 3.3 percent in the first half of the year and 2.5 percent in the second half.

The Bank of Thailand last month raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point to 1.75 percent to curb inflationary pressures, and will then review monetary policy on May 31, a meeting at which economists expect the bank to raise rates again.

The bank has raised its main interest rate by a total of 125 basis points since August last year, less hawkish than many of its peers around the world.

And last February, the Thai Deputy Prime Minister predicted that the country’s economy may grow by up to 4% this year, the fastest rate in five years, supported by the recovery of the tourism sector and increased domestic consumption.

“The economy will definitely be better than it was last year…although there will be some impact from energy prices,” he said.