The main goal of unwinding the case of Alexei Navalny by Western countries is to block the construction of Nord Stream-2. This opinion on Tuesday, September 22, was expressed by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia Sergei Naryshkin, reports TASS…

According to Naryshkin, recently the SVR has been recording active attempts by some Western countries to unwind the situation with Navalny and to block the gas pipeline as a punishment for Russia. The head of the service called such activity an example of unfair competition for the European gas market.

Related materials The pipe does not burn The United States and Europe are hindering the construction of Nord Stream 2. Why doesn’t Russia care about this now?

“It is extremely important for Washington to close this project, which calls into question the White House’s plans to increase the supply of American LNG to Europe,” Naryshkin explained.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the European Union on the eve of winter will still rely on common sense. “It seems that the EU members will not act in relation to Nord Stream 2 on the principle“ In spite of my grandmother, I will freeze my ears, ”the SVR director noted.

Earlier in September, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would form a coalition to prevent the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He also noted that Washington can prepare a response to the situation with Navalny.

Prior to this, the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution on Navalny. The European authorities demanded to tighten sanctions against Russia and stop the construction of the “Nord Stream-2”. The document is advisory in nature.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline from Russia to Europe along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It is currently over 90 percent built. The gas pipeline was supposed to be commissioned back in 2019, but the project had problems first because of Denmark’s position, and then in connection with US sanctions. As a result, the completion of construction was postponed to the horizon of 2021.