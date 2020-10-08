Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin responded to Alexei Navalny, who said that he had suffered from the actions of the special services. It is reported by TASS…

The head of the special service called such statements by the opposition “stupid Russophobic propaganda.”

The German authorities do not respond to Russia’s inquiries about Navalny, which means they are hiding something, Naryshkin said. Also, according to him, Moscow has confirmation of the absence of toxic substances in the body of the oppositionist while he was in Russia.

Earlier, UN special rapporteurs launched an investigation into the incident with Navalny. The Russian asked for an investigation through lawyer William Bourdon to UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, and UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial or Arbitrary Executions, Agnes Callamard. It is known that they have already held a conversation with the oppositionist in Berlin.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. In the first two days, doctors from the Omsk hospital helped him. They also introduced him to an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was sent to a clinic in Berlin, whose doctors announced the discovery of traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. In September, Navalny was brought out of a coma and discharged; after rehabilitation, he intends to return to Russia.