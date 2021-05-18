Britain is currently in direct confrontation with Russia, but this policy is shortsighted. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin in an interview with the BBC.

“This is very sad for us,” he said. At the same time, Naryshkin stressed that Moscow cannot find any rational explanation for such actions of London.

To improve relations between the two countries, according to the head of the SVR, avoiding mutual unsubstantiated accusations would help.

Earlier it was reported that in the same interview, Naryshkin said that he entered into correspondence with the head of the British intelligence service MI6 (MI-6) Richard Moore. As the SVR director explained, as a result of this correspondence, he hopes to make personal contact with the chief of British intelligence.

In March, it became known that the UK would create an anti-Russian special forces unit to combat Russian influence. Presumably, the new squad will work with the MI6 Secret Intelligence Service to conduct covert surveillance operations on Russian spies and military units.