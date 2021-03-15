The head of the Stavropol Territory, Vladimir Vladimirov, dismissed the regional government after the arrest of his deputy Alexander Zolotarev. The governor wrote about this in his Instagram-account.

According to him, members of the government continue to work with the prefixes “acting”. The decision on the new composition of the Cabinet has not yet been made, the governor said.

“Nobody has changed the course of cleansing the regional authorities. And none of my team has the right to leave him. I cannot and will not put up with the fact that dishonest people can stand nearby, ”explained the decision to dissolve the Cabinet of Ministers of Vladimirov.

On the night of March 13, it became known that Zolotarev was detained at the Stavropol airport while trying to escape. He is suspected of taking bribes on an especially large scale for patronage in the implementation of government contracts for the construction of hospital buildings in Stavropol.