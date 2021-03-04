The head of the United States Department of State Anthony Blinken said that the Chinese authorities still do not show the necessary transparency in matters related to the coronavirus pandemic, reports TASS…

According to him, China has never demonstrated “complete and effective transparency” in this matter.

“It is vital that we see real transparency, so that we see a real exchange of information, not only about the past, but, most importantly, in the future,” Blinken said, adding that this is necessary in order to prevent the emergence of a new pandemic.

Recall that the United States has repeatedly stated that the most likely cause of the coronavirus pandemic was a virus leak from a Chinese laboratory. In January, WHO experts arrived in Wuhan to investigate the origins of COVID-19. At the final press conference, they said that the most likely version is the transmission of the virus to humans from wild animals through an intermediate link.

Earlier, the adviser to the President of the United States on national security, Jake Sullivan, also said that China allegedly does not show sufficient openness about the spread of the pandemic. The Chinese side claims that since the outbreak of the infection, the country has openly and transparently supported cooperation with WHO in the field of research into the origin of the infection.