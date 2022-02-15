President of the Italian Council of State Franco Frattini agreed with the statement of Russian leader Vladimir Putin that it is necessary to overcome the unipolarity of the world and develop multilateral cooperation.

The President of Russia stated this at the Munich Security Conference in February 2007.

“In this regard, President Putin was right in 2007 when he said that we must overcome unipolarity, that is, the vision that the United States is the global policeman who brings order everywhere,” the politician said in an interview.RIA News“.

The explosive growth of China, India and Russia over the years has made multipolarity and new cooperation necessary, Frattini said.

In addition, the head of the Italian State Council does not believe that Russia wants to “invade” Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that “calming signals” were needed.

“I don’t think she wants to invade Ukraine, but some calming signals would be needed. Otherwise, we will be back to the Cold War years, when everyone deployed their troops, and then, fortunately, no one dropped the bomb. But if an incident occurs, for example, at the border, something dangerous can happen, ”he said in an interview with the agency.

According to Frattini, Russia has no desire to invade Ukraine and would not benefit from such a development.

“I don’t think that Putin is thinking about a military invasion of Ukraine. I think that in order to resolve this crisis and for everyone, as they say, to save their face, everyone needs to give a signal for dialogue,” the politician said.

On February 14, Senator Alexei Pushkov said that Russia plays a paramount role in achieving global security; without the participation of the country in international events, it is impossible to reach politically significant agreements. According to him, there is a phenomenon of Russia’s need for a full discussion of the problems of European security.

Thus, Pushkov commented on the words of the head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, about Russia’s refusal to participate in the Munich Conference.

February 10 marks 15 years since Putin delivered his famous speech at the Munich Security Conference. The Russian leader was remembered at the Munich Conference in 2007 for his harsh criticism of US foreign policy and their idea of ​​a unipolar world order. Putin then spoke out against plans to expand NATO and deploy US missile defense facilities in Eastern Europe.

Western politicians and media representatives continue to spread numerous speculations about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow emphasized that it was not hatching plans for an invasion of Ukraine, and that all measures for the combat training of troops were carried out within Russian territory.

At the same time, some Western publications, citing sources, even named the exact dates of the “attack” by Russia. So, according to the newspaper Politico, the Russian Federation allegedly can attack Ukraine on February 16. In turn, Bloomberg called the date of the “invasion” February 15th.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Western media in their materials ignored Moscow’s commitment to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict on the basis of the Minsk agreements and its concerns about its own security due to the advancement of NATO military infrastructure to Russian borders.