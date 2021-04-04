In a brief press release, published this Saturday night, the United States embassy in Buenos Aires reported that the head of the Southern Command, Admiral Craig S. Faller, “will visit Argentina this month as part of a regional trip.” .

The text indicated without specifying dates that he will visit “the cities of Buenos Aires and Ushuaia”. But Clarion learned that Admiral Faller It will arrive on Wednesday the 7th and will be received by the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, on a tour that will also take him to Uruguay.

The visit was communicated a day after the telephone call made by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá and the secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who advanced in conversations for a possible visit of Alberto Fernández to Joe Biden, in the White House. Argentines want to do no later than this first semester.

“Admiral Faller will make humanitarian donations on behalf of the United States Department of Defense to support Argentina in joint efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” added the statement from the US embassy, ​​which since the ambassador left Donald Trump’s politician, Edward Prado, is led by his charge d’affaires, MaryKay Carlson.

Donations consist of in mobile hospitals and equipment to combat COVID in “a significant number”, according to diplomatic sources. And they will be intended for the entire health service.

Last February, Rossi received from Carlson the donation of 22 biosafety capsules destined to transfer patients with Covid-19 safely, as part of a humanitarian agreement between the United States Department of State and the Ministry of National Defense.

Faller was already in Buenos Aires in June 2019 when Mauricio Macri ruled. At the time, Trump’s military and diplomacy did not hesitate to express their misgivings about China’s advance in the region. Now, the Democratic administration has added Russia to the list of its rivals in South America.

“Russia is actively participating in this region (South America) to counter what it considers to be US meddling in its nearby territory,” Faller recently wrote in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“The Covid-19 pandemic also provided Russia with another way to expand its campaign to surpass the United States in the field of information,” he also added a reference, without making it explicit, to the provision of vaccines in the region, such as the Sputnik V that Argentina has bought.

In the conversation between Blinken and Solá, he knew Clarion, there was talk of a possible Argentine negotiation for the supply of some of the drugs that the Americans have on the same terms that Mexico is negotiating with Washington.

The government recently complained to the US embassy in Buenos Aires about the appearance of a nuclear submarine in the South Atlantic that collaborated with the British force. Previously, he did not want to do a joint exercise in international waters with a US patrol that sought to deter illegal fishing in the area.

The Southern Command is one of ten US combat commands. They are under the orbit of the Department of Defense. Faller assumed command in 2018. And now Biden has nominated Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson to relieve him.

If confirmed by the United States Senate, Richardson will become the first woman to lead the unit in charge of US military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, and that in recent years it was concentrated in drug trafficking and organized crime in contrast to its anti-communist activities of the Cold War.