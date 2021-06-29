Director of the N.N. N.V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine Sergei Petrikov spoke about the “simple argument” in favor of vaccination against COVID-19. His opinion on this topic leads TASS…

According to Petrikov, almost all of his entourage have already taken root. “And I try to motivate those who still neglect vaccinations as a doctor and as their friend, relative. I have a very simple argument in my arsenal – I tell them that they can die, ”he shared.

The specialist recalled that COVID-19 remains an unpredictable disease, because in the early stages of the disease it is impossible to say how it will develop further. In his opinion, every sick person has a high risk of death.

“And no matter how it sounds, the choice of each person is able to solve a global problem,” Petrikov said. He noted that there are only two ways. The first is mass vaccination, with the help of which a stratum of the population will be created, which will slow down the spread of the virus. “The second way is to get sick, and for someone to die. That, in fact, is the whole alternative, ”the doctor concluded.

Earlier, Sergei Petrikov spoke about the “rejuvenated” coronavirus. According to him, at the moment there are a lot of patients in the hospital from 20 to 40 years old, while in the second wave of the pandemic, their average age was about 60 years.