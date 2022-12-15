The court extended the term of detention of the head of the section of the company that performed work in the burned-out OBI

The Khimki Court of Moscow issued a decision to extend the term of detention for Alexander Makarov, head of the construction company Delta-Stroy, who is involved in the case of a fire in the OBI store of the Mega Khimki shopping center. On Thursday, December 15, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

At the request of the prosecutor, the deadline was extended by 72 hours. The decision on the measure of restraint for the defendant will be made on Friday, December 15. Earlier it became known that Makarov became the third suspect. On the evening of Tuesday, December 13, a confrontation was held with him and the director of Delta-Stroy.

36-year-old welder Denis Sagitov, who worked in a burned-out store, and 42-year-old foreman Ilnur Shaikhutdinov, who were detained on Monday, December 12, were released on bail.

The fire in the shopping center “Mega Khimki” on the Leningrad highway occurred on December 9th. The area of ​​fire was 17 thousand square meters. As a result, a store security guard was killed. The Ministry of Emergency Situations called the cause of the fire a violation of the rules during welding.