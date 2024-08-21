OCU Head Epiphanius: UOC Ban Is an Opportunity to “Throw Off the Russian Yoke”

The head of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Epiphanius called the law banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) an opportunity to “throw off the Russian yoke” and called on the head of the UOC, Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Onufriy, to engage in dialogue on unity. This was reported by the publication “Ukrainian Truth“.

In his address, he proposed that the rector, hierarchs and all clergy immediately begin a dialogue for the benefit and strengthening of the Orthodox Christian faith in Ukraine, which would protect the Church from attempts to disfigure it.

Epiphanius also stated that the UOC had allegedly previously made three demands for such a dialogue. According to him, it was required to renounce the tomos (decree on receiving autocephaly) of the Patriarchate of Constantinople and allegedly not to listen to the requests of those who make decisions on unity with the schismatics. The head of the OCU concluded that representatives of the organization he leads cannot agree to such demands.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill banning the UOC. According to the new law, communities are given nine months to sever all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.