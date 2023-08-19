The head of the SBU Malyuk told how he planned the attack on the Crimean bridge in 2022

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk in an interview with the publication “new time”said that he personally developed and implemented the first terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, carried out on October 8, 2022.

According to Malyuk, two of his trusted employees, whose names he did not name, also took part in the development of the operation. The idea of ​​an attack on the Crimean bridge had been hatched since the spring of 2022. After considering several options, it was decided to stop at a truck with explosives.

“It was important that the camouflaged explosives could travel from point A to point B. At the same time, be sure to cross the Kerch bridge,” Malyuk said.

He also said that metal core cylinders, pumped with a mixture of hexogen, were used for the explosion, which were wrapped in cellophane film to hide the contents of the cargo from scanners at customs. A whole container was packed with such rolls, and their total weight in TNT equivalent, according to Malyuk, corresponded to 42 Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. “We went through seven circles of hell, used so many people in the dark!” he added.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge took place on October 8, 2022. Then a truck exploded on the bridge and seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire, and two car spans collapsed.