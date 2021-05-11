The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov called Belarus a potential ally of Russia during the war, Replyua.net reports.

Bakanov said that the situation on the borders of Ukraine has stabilized, but there are still about 100,000 Russian servicemen there.

“We can identify five main areas. But do not forget Belarus, which is a potential ally of the Russian Federation, if the Russian Federation implements its plan to invade Ukraine, ”Bakanov says.

According to him, 65 percent of the Ukrainian border is vulnerable. “The remaining 35 percent westbound also requires special attention. Since Russia actively uses and feeds nationalist movements in these countries in order to influence the situation in Ukraine “, – quotes Bakanov” KP in Ukraine “.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia had stopped “saber rattling”, but could start doing it again at any moment.

At the end of March, another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began. The self-proclaimed republics and Kiev accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Ukraine has also stated that Russia is increasing its military presence in the region. Moscow denied the accusations and stressed that the troops are in the areas where it is appropriate. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted, Moscow expects that the leaders of Germany and France will convince the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to cease fire in Donbass.