Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has called on the commander of the Sudanese army and the head of the Sudanese special forces to stop hostilities.

“During two telephone conversations, His Highness the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the kingdom’s call for de-escalation, respect for national interests and an end to all types of hostilities,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry tweeted on April 16.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy, commander of the Rapid Reaction Force (SRF), Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti).

As a result, on the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Merov and in the capital of the country, Khartoum. According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, the SRF took control of 90% of the territory of Khartoum. Against the backdrop of this news, the Russian ambassador to Sudan, Andrey Chernovol, said that the dynamics of hostilities is declining.

The Sudanese army reported airstrikes against SRF bases near Khartoum. The fighting took place in different parts of the capital, but the epicenter was in the south, near the presidential palace.

According to the latest data, more than 50 people died during the conflict, more than 500 were injured. On April 16, it was reported that five civilians were killed and another 78 wounded.

On April 16, the Sudanese army agreed to open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of citizens and the delivery of necessary assistance. It is assumed that humanitarian corridors will open every day for three hours starting from 16:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).