An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by air defense systems in the Engels district of the Saratov region. This was written in his Telegram channel on Thursday, December 29, by the governor of the region Roman Busargin.

“Air defense systems were shot down in the Engels region of the UAV,” the governor wrote.

He said that as a result of the fall of fragments of a downed drone, the fence of a private house, a car and a garage were damaged, and a window was broken in one of the houses.

There were no reports of casualties.

Earlier that day, Busargin reported that an unidentified object had been destroyed on the territory of the Engels Air Defense District.

On December 26, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three military personnel of the RF Armed Forces were killed. Aviation equipment was not damaged.

Prior to that, on December 5, the Ministry of Defense reported that Ukrainian jet drones tried to attack the airfields of Diaghilevo in the Ryazan region and Engels in the Saratov region.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect the Donbass, launched on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

