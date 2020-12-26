The head of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Saratov Region Mikhail Boltukhin died in an accident on December 26, reports TASS… He was 70 years old.

According to the regional traffic police, there was a collision between a truck and a Suzuki car. The driver of the foreign car died on the spot, and the passenger was hospitalized. Other details are not provided.

The head of the region Valery Radaev expressed his condolences in connection with the death of Boltukhin, noting that the deceased was a decent, purposeful and kind person.