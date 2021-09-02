The Sakhalin Region has prepared dozens of agreements in all areas of the region’s development. Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko told Izvestia about this during the Eastern Economic Forum on September 2.

According to him, the regional authorities have prepared about 30 agreements totaling over 100 billion rubles. The authorities of the region, in particular, intend to build a wind farm, sign documents on the development of tourism, the construction industry and will fight against climate change.

It is profitable for the Sakhalin region to accept both Russian and Western business. Investments provide jobs, infrastructure and taxes, said Limarenko.

As the head of the region noted, due to the pandemic, the oil and gas industry has suffered, fuel consumption has decreased and budget revenues have decreased. Against this background, a large service center for the provision of services was created in Sakhalin.

“The largest Far Eastern aviation company is based here. We are also going to build wood processing plants, a cement plant, enterprises that will process fish, ”he explained.

Currently, investments in non-resource types of the economy are equal to the volumes invested in the oil and gas sector.

“A special program is already working on Sakhalin – we have an agency for the development of human capital, which supplies personnel to order. The WorldSkills Championship of Russia has just ended and our representatives have entered the top ten regions in these types of competitions, ”he recalled.

In addition, he noted that the Sakhalin region will become the first region of Russia, from which the implementation of the Paris climate agreement will begin.

