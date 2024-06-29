Mikhail Mamiashvili: Judo Federation’s decision is a courageous act

The head of the Russian Wrestling Federation, Mikhail Mamiashvili, considered the judoists’ decision not to go to the Olympics in Paris to be correct. He is quoted “Match TV“.

“The decision of the Judo Federation is a courageous and noble act. Our judokas have passed all stages with dignity and won the right to participate in the Olympics. I believe that they made this decision with their heads held high,” Mamiashvili said.

At the same time, Mamiashvili stated that if Russian athletes are not wanted at international tournaments, then the country, on the contrary, must do everything to ensure their presence there. “We must lay down our lives, but be there,” the head of the FSBR noted.

Earlier it became known that Russian judokas refused to participate in the 2024 Olympics. The reason was the admission conditions from the International Olympic Committee, due to which out of 17 judokas who had gained an Olympic rating, only four were allowed to participate in the Olympics.