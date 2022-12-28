RIA Novosti: 56-year-old head of the workers’ settlement Vanino Semenov died during a meeting

The head of the working settlement of Vanino in the Khabarovsk Territory, Andrei Semenov, died during a meeting. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source in the administration of the Vaninsky district.

“The head of the village was at a meeting yesterday, at the council of deputies, he became ill, fell and died. Maybe a blood clot broke off, if instant death. We don’t know yet,” the source said.

The administration of the Russian village reported that the acting head has not yet been appointed. At the same time, the reasons and details of what happened to 56-year-old Semenov were not explained.

Andrey Semenov was born on March 23, 1966 in the city of Svobodny, Amur Region. Vanino was elected head of the workers’ settlement in December 2021. Before his appointment, he worked for more than 23 years in a senior position at PJSC Rostelecom in the city of Sovetskaya Gavan.

In August, at the age of 39, the mayor of the city of Cheboksary, Oleg Kortunov, died. The politician was born in Cheboksary on April 28, 1984. He graduated from the mechanical engineering faculty of the Chuvash State University.