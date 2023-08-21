Governor Gladkov: Aircraft-type UAV shot down in Belgorod Region

In the Belgorod region, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of an aircraft type was shot down by means of air defense (air defense). This was stated by the head of the Russian border region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

Earlier, on August 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two Ukrainian drones in the sky over this region.

The air defense system shot down the apparatus in the Belgorod region. As a result of the fall of the fragments, three private households in the village of Nikolskoye were damaged, Gladkov specified.