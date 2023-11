Governor Gladkov: Ukrainian troops shelled the Belgorod region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the Belgorod region. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this in Telegram.

The outskirts of the village of Dronovka, Grayvoronsky district, came under fire, the head of the region specified. According to data from open sources, the administrative border of this settlement is located approximately 700 meters from the Russian-Ukrainian border.