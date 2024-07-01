Acting head of the Vologda region Filimonov read a rap and was caught on video

Acting head of the Vologda region Georgy Filimonov read a rap and was caught on video. A video with his participation was published by Regnum news agency in Telegram.

In the footage, the acting governor reads a few lines in English while standing on stage. In another excerpt, he, along with another man, demonstrates a “spinner” – a roundhouse kick to the applause of the audience.

According to the publication, Filimonov’s performance was dedicated to the Day of the City and Youth. In an interview with Gazeta.Ru he reportedthat the speech was improvised. “I wanted to emphasize that a true Russian patriot is a person who does not close himself off in his culture, does not isolate himself from the global cultural context, including from the subculture,” the official explained.

Earlier, the head of the Beloyarsky district in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Sergei Manenkov, congratulated the Russians on Harmony Day. For this purpose, the man recorded a video of dancing on a boat. “Life is Beautiful! Inner and outer beauty to you!” – Manenkov signed his congratulations.