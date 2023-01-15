The head of the Ivanovo OFAS Borovkov was hospitalized after a collision of snowmobiles

The head of the department of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (UFAS) of Russia for the Ivanovo region, Alexander Borovkov, was injured in a fatal accident involving snowmobiles. This is reported RIA News with reference to a source in law enforcement structures.

It turned out that in the waters of the Gorky reservoir, three kilometers from the shore, a collision of two snowmobiles occurred, followed by a fire. Subsequently, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region stated that as a result of the incident, one person died and another was injured. The victim was the head of the FAS Borovkov.

According to the post Telegram-channel “112”, during the collision, the general director of the company “Promstroytekhnika” Stanislav Mukhtarov died, and Borovkov is currently hospitalized, his condition is assessed as serious. Doctors diagnosed the man with a closed craniocerebral injury, concussion, closed fractures of the hip, shoulder and ribs.

